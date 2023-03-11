A Colona man charged with aggravated battery and murder for the Jan. 30, 2022, battering death of a 14-month-old girl appeared in Henry County Circuit Court on Friday.

Rahsaan M. Strawder, 39, appeared before Judge Daniel Dalton. Strawder's attorney, public defender Lance Camp, asked for and was granted a motion to continue the case. Camp said he and Strawder had been talking about issues involved in the case and he needed time to look into those. He said it depended on circumstances, but he thought he was three months from a trial.

State's Attorney Catherine Runty meanwhile filed a motion for collection of DNA, which the judge allowed.

Judge Dalton said he would set another status hearing in 45 to 60 days.

At Strawder's last pretrial hearing in December, Strawder rejected the state's plea offer.

Colona police were notified of an aggravated battery to a child on Jan. 27, 2022, by the Moline Police Department, which took the initial report believing that the battery had occurred in Moline. An investigator from Colona met with Moline investigators in Moline, leading to the charges filed on Strawder. The child was initially flown to OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, where she died.

Strawder is being held on $1 million bond.

