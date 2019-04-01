A man accused of killing another during a drug deal was sentenced to 12 years by a Rock Island County judge.
Kaleb J. Mallek, 24, Rock Island,allegedly shot Keswan T. Simmons, 23, Moline, during an attempted drug sale on Feb. 2, 2017, in Moline. Mallek was attempting to sell Simmons marijuana, according to Rock Island County court records, and Simmons allegedly pulled a gun to rob Mallek, who was also armed. During the ensuing struggle, Mallek shot Simmons, fatally wounding him.
Mallek initially was charged with aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of armed violence, according to court records. On Jan. 17, he pleaded guilty to the felon in possession charge as part of a plea deal with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office. A minimum sentence of eight years was set, and the other charges were dropped.
Judge Norma Kauzlarich sentenced him March 25. With day-for-day credit and credit for time served, Mallek is expected to serve about four years, and two years of mandatory supervised release.
The Moline Police Department was called around 10 p.m. the night of the shooting to a parking lot near Westwood Terrace, 2200 1st St. A, after numerous reports of gunfire, according a department news release. The victim, a male, found by police was suffering from lethal gunshots.
Simmons was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m. on scene, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Preliminary autopsy results indicated Simmons died of a gunshot wound to the chest.