A man accused of killing another during a drug deal that went bad has been sentenced to 12 years by a Rock Island County judge.
Authorities contend Kaleb J. Mallek, 24, Rock Island, shot Keswan T. Simmons, 23, Moline, during an attempted drug sale on Feb. 2, 2017, in Moline in which Mallek was attempting to sell Simmons marijuana, according to Rock Island County court records. Simmons is alleged to have pulled a gun and attempted to rob Mallek, who was also armed. During the ensuing struggle, Mallek shot Simmons, fatally wounding him.
Mallek initially was charged with aggravated battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of armed violence, according to court records. On Jan. 17, he pleaded guilty to the felon in possession charge as part of a plea negotiation with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office. As part of the deal, a minimum sentence of eight years was set, and the other charges against Mallek were dropped.
Judge Norma Kauzlarich handed down the sentence on March 25. With day-for-day credit and credit for time served in the Rock Island County Jail, Mallek is expected to serve about four years now that he has been sentenced. Once his prison term is complete, he must also serve two years of mandatory supervised release.
At the sentencing, the state was represented by Justin J. Umlah while Mallek was represented by Aaron Dyer. They both presented arguments to Kauzlarich at the sentencing — Umlah contending Mallek needed more time in prison, while Dyer argued his client deserved less. The judge also had access to a presentence investigation report about Mallek, which provided information to her about his past, including his criminal history. Such reports are designed to assist judges in determining the appropriate sentence.
Umlah argued that while the evidence indicates that Mallek was acting in self-defense to a point, he was a convicted felon going armed while conducting a drug deal, and had he not been armed, the incident would have ended just with a robbery. Instead, Simmons was shot, and Mallek ran away and did not attempt to render aid.
Dyer said his client complied with Simmons' demands for what he had, but Simmons demanded more, cocked his pistol and pointed it at Mallek, who struggled, resulting in part of his finger being shot off. He then grabbed a weapon — brought by a passenger, not his client — and shot his assailant.
It was Dyer's contention that had Mallek had not resisted, it would be likely that Simmons would be being tried for murder instead of Mallek being tried for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Judge Kauzlarich said that she did not believe Mallek was a bad person, but that the choices he made that day led to someone's death — he was armed and engaging in criminal conduct. She said he had been making poor choices for years and had nothing to show for it.
She said, however, that he could still make something of himself and advised him to take advantage of college courses and other programs offered through the Illinois Department of Corrections to inmates.
The Moline Police Department was called around 10 p.m. the night of the shooting to a parking lot near Westwood Terrace, 2200 1st St. A, after numerous reports of gunfire, according a department news release. The victim, a male, found by police was suffering from lethal gunshots.
Simmons was pronounced dead at 11:07 p.m. on scene, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. Preliminary autopsy results indicated Simmons died of a gunshot wound to the chest.