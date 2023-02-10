As his sentencing hearing ended, there was a chorus for Nicholas Cinadr.

The 23-year-old Davenport man was sentenced by District Court Judge Jeffrey D. Bert during a Thursday morning hearing and must serve up to 10 years for a May shooting at 2000 Emerald Drive in Davenport. The attack left another man seriously injured with wounds near his spine, police said.

The sentencing was the result of a plea agreement with the Scott County Attorney's Office.

"It does appear you've taken responsibility for it and understand the serious nature of it," the judge told Cinadr.

For most of the hearing, the gallery of Scott County's Courtroom #4 was almost empty. Then the doors in the back of the room opened to about a dozen people.

Bert continued without pause as the new spectators arranged themselves.

The sentence was up to 10 years each on counts of willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Bert also sentenced Cinadr to up to five years on a charge of interference with official acts that resulted from his arrest in June.

All three sentences, though, will be served at the same time, rather than back-to-back.

Other charges filed against Cinadr in relation to the shooting and his arrest were dismissed. His sentence mirrored the recommendations in the plea agreement.

The incident authorities say led to the shooting began when Cinadr, along with another person, went to the Emerald Drive address. Both had handguns hidden in their clothing.

When they encountered the victim, Cinadr, and the other person pulled up their shirts to show the pistols, police said, putting the victim in fear for his safety.

Cinadr then pulled the pistol from his waistband and tried to strike the victim with it, court records state. He missed and the three began fighting. Onlookers attempted to break up the fight.

It was during the fight that Cinadr shot the victim, authorities allege in the court records.

Given the opportunity to speak at the sentencing, Cinadr told Bert he'd made a bad decision and wanted to continue rehabilitating himself.

Andrea Jaeger, one of two attorneys who represented Cinadr, argued her client was developing maturity and perspective since the attack and that he had remorse for what happened.

He had, his defense counsel said, also participated in rehabilitative jail programs while the cases against him were resolved.

Jaeger also said the incident was atypical when compared to the rest of Cinadr's background.

"This is an aberration and not likely to repeat itself," she said.

Bert also had access to a pre-sentence investigation report ahead of Cinadr's sentencing. Such reports are designed to aid judges in determining appropriate sentences.

When Bert concluded the hearing, the people in the audience began to speak as Cinadr was led away. There were many.

"Bye, Nick," one said.

"I love you," said another.

"See you soon, brother," was one of the last.