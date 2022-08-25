 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of Moline bank robbery now facing federal charges

A man accused of an October robbery at a Moline bank now faces federal charges.

Authorities allege Nicholas J. Conklin, 42, Bettendorf, committed the robbery the afternoon of Oct. 4 at TBK Bank, 2040 1st St. A, in Moline. He is accused of implying he was armed, threatening a bank employee and fleeing with a large amount of cash.

Conklin was initially charged in Rock Island County with aggravated robbery, but that case has been dropped in favor of federal prosecution, according to county court records.

In federal court, Conklin has been indicted on a count of bank robbery by force or violence, according to records from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois.

A federal grand jury handed down the indictment in June, and the county case was dismissed in July, court records state.

Conklin’s next federal court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21, court records state.

Conklin
