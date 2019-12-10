You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man accused of Riverdale murder seeks bail reduction

Man accused of Riverdale murder seeks bail reduction

{{featured_button_text}}

A Riverdale man accused of shooting his nephew to death Saturday in their home is seeking a reduction to his $1 million bail.

Brian Francisco Duque, 51, is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Terry Warner, 32, according to court documents. Duque is accused of shooting Warner once as the two fought Saturday afternoon at 1147 Fenno Drive, Riverdale.

Duque, who is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond, has asked for a bail reduction, according to Scott County court records. The request was filed Monday and the hearing has been set for Jan. 7.

Duque made his first appearance Sunday and has waived a preliminary hearing, court records state. His arraignment, where the charges will be officially presented to him, is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Brian Duque

Brian Duque
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News