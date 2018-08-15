A Davenport man accused of robbing a Davenport credit union earlier this month has been charged in federal court.
Randall John Williams, 52, made an initial appearance on a charge of bank robbery Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Davenport. A detention and preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 20.
The one-count criminal complaint was filed Monday. Bank robbery carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
The robbery happened at 12:33 p.m. Aug. 6 at R.I.A. Federal Credit Union, 3509 N. Harrison St.
According to the federal complaint, Williams walked up to the counter and told the teller “give me all your hundreds.”
The teller did not immediately comply and he repeated the phrase several times and became more agitated, according to the complaint.
Williams eventually reached over the counter and grabbed cash from the drawer and then fled on foot, according to the complaint.
The teller told police the robber took four $1,000 bundles and eight loose $100 bills totaling $4,800, according to the complaint.
A witness inside the credit union told police the robber may be a panhandler they had previously seen at the intersection of Kimberly Road and Brady Street, according to the complaint.
A still photograph of the robber was circulated around the Davenport Police Department and two officers said they believed the robber could be Williams, a panhandler they interacted with at the intersections of West 35th and Brady Streets and West Kimberly Road and Brady Street, according to the complaint.
Officers later responded to Williams’ home in the 100 block of East 35th Street. Williams told an officer “yeah, go ahead and arrest me,” when the officer told him that he wanted to speak to him about something that happened earlier that day, according to the complaint.
Williams admitted to an officer that he went into the credit union and took money and said he was not earning enough money from panhandling to cover his bills and had become overwhelmed, according to the complaint.
Williams said he did not “pre-plan” the robbery and knew it was wrong, according to the complaint.
He also led the officer inside the home and showed him a heart-shaped tin box that contained a wad of $100 bills, according to the complaint.
Police found $2,000 in the box and $100 under a television, according to the complaint. Williams said he spent about $510 on utility bills and $20 on food, according to the complaint.
He did not account for the rest of the money, according to the complaint.
Another resident of the home told police that Williams told her he was going to be in big trouble because he robbed a bank. The resident also told a detective that $700 was used to pay rent and Williams bought four or five 8-balls of crack cocaine, which cost about $200 each, according to the complaint.
Williams was initially charged with third-degree robbery, an aggravated misdemeanor, in Scott County Court.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss the charge, citing the pending federal prosecution.