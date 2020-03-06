Man accused of Robert Long's murder goes to trial Aug. 31

Charlie Gary III will go to trial Aug. 31 for the murder of Robert Long.

Gary, 19, waived his right to a speedy trial during Friday's preliminary hearing and now faces first-degree charges of murder, sexual abuse of a corpse, robbery and burglary.

Gary was originally charged with first-degree murder, robbery and burglary.

In a Feb. 20 filing with Scott County Court, assistant county prosecutor Amy Devine formally added the sexual abuse of a corpse charge.

"It was a charge that came from the investigation," DeVine said Friday. She declined to add any more detail.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The charge was not made in the days after Gary, 19, was arrested Jan. 8 after Davenport Police found Long's body at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 7 inside his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the updated charge, Gary is accused of abusing Long's corpse "on or around Jan. 3" in violation of Sect. 709.18 of the Iowa Code. The crime, defined as committing a sex act with a corpse, is considered a Class D felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison.