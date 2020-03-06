Man accused of Robert Long's murder goes to trial Aug. 31

Charlie Gary III will go to trial Aug. 31 for the murder of Robert Long.
Gary, 19, waived his right to a speedy trial during Friday's preliminary hearing and now faces first-degree charges of murder, sexual abuse of a corpse, robbery and burglary.
Gary was originally charged with first-degree murder, robbery and burglary.
In a Feb. 20 filing with Scott County Court, assistant county prosecutor Amy Devine formally added the sexual abuse of a corpse charge.
"It was a charge that came from the investigation," DeVine said Friday. She declined to add any more detail.
The charge was not made in the days after Gary, 19, was arrested Jan. 8 after Davenport Police found Long's body at 5:43 p.m. Jan. 7 inside his home in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street.
Long was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the updated charge, Gary is accused of abusing Long's corpse "on or around Jan. 3" in violation of Sect. 709.18 of the Iowa Code. The crime, defined as committing a sex act with a corpse, is considered a Class D felony and is punishable by up to five years in prison.
According to a police news release, Gary admitted he broke into Long's residence between Jan 3 and Jan. 5, intending to steal the victim's car. Police say he then admitted he strangled Long and stole items from the property.
Police say Gary left with Long's property and car, and was driving the car when he was arrested.
Judge Mark Fowler was appointed to the case by the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa. Gary is represented by court-appointed attorney Lori Kieffer-Garrison and makes his next court appearance at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6.