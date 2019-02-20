A Moline man accused of kidnapping a woman in 2017 has pleaded guilty as part of a deal with prosecutors and been sentenced.
Floyd R. May, 63, was sentenced on Feb. 14 to 16 years in prison for a count of aggravated kidnapping, according to Rock Island County court records. He must also serve three years of supervised release once his prison term is complete. The other charge in the case, aggravated battery was dropped.
The alleged kidnapping happened around noon Oct. 8, 2017, in the 4500 block of 27th Street. According to Moline police, May was wielding a knife when he forced his way into a vehicle driven by a woman. During the confrontation, she was cut on her arm.
Police allege May made her drive to a rural part of Rock Island County. The woman, however, had a concealed carry permit and was able to draw a firearm she had, prompting May to flee, police reports state.
May was found unfit in March 2018 and required treatment through the Illinois Department of Human Resources to regain it, according to records. He was deemed fit in May.
May's plea was the result of a negotiation with the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office, records state. A second felony case against him was also dropped.
In that case, May was charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons by felons and aggravated assault.
He was accused of threatening a man around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 8, 2017, in the 1200 block of 24th Street Place, Moline, according to police reports.