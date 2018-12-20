A man already charged in Rock Island County with sexually abusing a minor is now facing similar charges in a separate case.
The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office has accused James A. Bray, 39, of six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to county court records. The charges relate to a series of sex acts Bray is accused of performing with a child between 2015 and earlier this year.
The charges involve a different victim from the one identified in the earlier case filed against Bray.
In that case, Bray is charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault, according to court records. Authorities contend Bray performed sex acts on the child between August 2010 and March 2015.
The new case was opened Oct. 25, about a month after the first, court records state.
The new case listed Bray's residence as being in Silvis. The older case listed Moline as his city of residence. Both cases were investigated by the Moline Police Department.
Bray was in custody Thursday, held on $250,000 bail, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. To be released he would have to post $25,000.
He next court date is scheduled for Dec. 28, court records state.