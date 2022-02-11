Man accused of sex abuse in Davenport

A Davenport man has been accused of sexually abusing a woman.

Authorities contend Edgar Cerino-Ramos, 33, committed third-degree sexual abuse at 5 a.m. on May 23 at a Davenport residence, according to a complaint and affidavit provided by the Davenport Police Department.

He is accused of sexually abusing the woman without her consent and despite her repeatedly telling him to stop, the complaint and affidavit states.

Investigators used a sexual assault kit to collect samples from the woman, and results of the ensuing testing matched the DNA profile of Cerino-Ramos, the complaint states.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail on Friday morning, and was released on a $10,000 bond after about four hours, according to the jail website.

His court information was not immediately available Friday afternoon.

