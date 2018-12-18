A Hampton man is facing multiple charges in Rock Island County that allege he committed sex acts with minors.
Christian Garcia, 34, has been charged with seven counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Rock Island County court records. The charges stem from incidents alleged to have occurred in 2016 and 2017.
Garcia was in the custody of the Rock Island County Jail, held on a $300,000 bail, according to court records. He must post $30,000 to be released. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 26.
— Anthony Watt, Lee News Network