A Rock Island man was in custody Thursday, facing multiple accusations that he performed sex acts with children.
Christopher K. Conner, 48, has been charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities contend the criminal acts happened in the latter half of 2018.
Conner was in custody Thursday afternoon, held on $750,000 bail, according to court records and the staff of the Rock Island County Jail. To be released, he would have to post a $75,000 bond.
The Rock Island Police Department arrested Conner on Tuesday, according to police reports.
He made his first appearance in the case on Wednesday. His next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 19.