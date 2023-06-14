Bettendorf Police on Tuesday arrested a 46-year-old Clinton man for allegedly sexually abusing, prostituting and extorting underage girls beginning in June of 2022 while he was on parole from the Iowa Department of corrections.

Daniel Craig Jones is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and four counts of distributing illicit drugs to minors. Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

Jones also is charged with one count of pandering of a minor for prostitution, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

He also is charged with two counts of extortion, three counts of prostitution, one count of enticing a minor for sexual purposes and possession of a firearm by a felon. Each of those charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Brian Hanssen, Jones sexually abused a 13-year-old girl three times between June 1, 2022, and Aug, 31, 2022. The abuse took place at a home in Davenport, another time at a residence in Bettendorf, and a third time in the parking lot of a Bettendorf restaurant.

He also is accused of delivering marijuana to a 16-year-old girl in exchange for nude photos of herself. He also delivered marijuana to a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl.

On two occasions between Nov. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, Jones solicited nude photographs from two girls by threatening them, according to the affidavits. In each instance, he met the girls individually at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf. Each time he displayed a black handgun and threatened the girl and her family if she did not comply.

Between Dec. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, on three occasions he purchased sexual favors from a 16-year-old girl in exchange for money and drugs, according to the affidavits. He even offered money for rent, an iWatch, an iPhone and hair extensions in exchange for sexual services.

Jones also attempted to coerce a 16-year-old girl to be a prostitute. According to arrest affidavits, he showed the victim an HBO documentary on Nevada's Moonlite BunnyRanch as well as a photo of a worker he purported was making $1,000 a visit as an example of how much money the victim could make as a prostitute.

According to the arrest affidavits, during a text conversation on April 4, 2023, the two talked about the number of people she would have to sleep with to make the kind of money she wanted. He told her she was active enough and could make big money.

Jones was being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Wednesday in Scott County District Court.

Jones’ criminal history includes convictions for theft by passing bad checks in both Iowa and Illinois, and a federal conviction for trafficking in cocaine and marijuana.

On March 26, 2018, during a hearing in Dubuque County District Court, Jones was sentenced to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft for passing a bad check at Theisens. He still owes $422.50 in that case.

April 6, 2018, during a hearing in Scott County District Court, Jones also was sentenced to five years in the Iowa Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree theft for passing a bad check at Menards. He has paid all fines and court costs in that case.

According to electronic records of the Iowa Department of Corrections, Jones was released from prison and placed on parole on Oct. 24, 2018. He was released from parole on Oct. 12, 2022.

On May 12, 2016, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, he was sentenced to 18 months on conditional discharge after pleading guilty to passing a bad check. He still owes $1,697.50 in fines and court costs in that case.

On Dec. 8, 2004, during a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, Jones was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana. He also was ordered to serve five years in supervised release.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Jones was released from federal prison on April 24, 2009.