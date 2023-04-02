A Davenport man already charged with providing marijuana to a 14-year-old is facing allegations he sexually abused the teen.

Joshua Craig Dvorak, 43, was arrested Friday and is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of third-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective AJ Poirier, on Feb. 20, Davenport Police began an investigation into the possible sexual assault and distribution of drugs to a child.

Dvorak was arrested for providing marijuana to a 14-year-old. In interviews with police Dvorak made admissions to providing marijuana to the teen and admitted to officers that marijuana and drug paraphernalia could be found inside his home.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers located and seized 4 grams marijuana in Dvorak’s home, as well as paraphernalia consistent with marijuana use.

Dvorak was arrested that day and is charged that case with one count of drug distribution violation to a person under the age of 18. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

He also is charged in that case with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Further investigation indicated Dvorak sexually abused the 14-year-old, according to Poirier’s affidavit.

Dvorak is scheduled to be arraigned on the drug charges April 6 in Scott County District Court.

During first appearance on the sex abuse charge Saturday in District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 11.

Dvorak was being held Sunday in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $25,000.