A 19-year-old Davenport man is facing sexual abuse charges after police say he abused two victims.
According to one of the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Sean Johnson, Davenport police began an investigation on Aug. 30 into a possible case of on-going sexual abuse.
In that case, Gerald Lawrence Daman, of the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street, is charged in one of the cases with second-degree sexual abuse. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
During the past two years and in separate locations, Daman admitted to sexually abusing a victim who was between the ages of 9- and 11-years-old at the time of the abuse, according to the affidavit.
On Sept. 12, Johnson began another sexual abuse investigation involving Daman. In that case, Daman is charged with one count of lascivious acts with a child. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit, Daman admitted to sexually abusing the victim, who was 6 years old at the time of the incident.
Daman was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on $35,000 bond, cash or surety.