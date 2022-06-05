Man accused of shooting another during a fight on May 24 in Davenport

A man suspected of a May 24 shooting at the Castlewood Apartments in Davenport was in custody Sunday.

The shooting happened at 3:38 p.m. at 2000 Emerald Drive, according to court records. Nicholas Lee Cinadr, 22, Davenport, allegedly shot the victim, a male, in the back, hitting him near the spine and causing a serious injury. The documents did not include an age or further identifying information for the person shot.

The address listed in the court records is just south of the apartment complex and does not appear to match an actual building, but the time and date match with information initially provided by the Davenport police about the Castlewood shooting.

The victim was a 26-year-old man suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to previous reporting.

The May 24 shooting was one of several that occurred at Castlewood in May but was not believed related to the others, according to previous reporting. It was thought to have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The charges against Cinadr are willful injury - causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon - injure/provoke fear, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, court records state.

The incident authorities say led to the shooting began when Cinadr, along with another person, went to the Emerald Drive address. Both Cinadr and the other person – unidentified in the court record – had handguns in the waistbands of their pants under their shirts.

When they encountered the victim, they pulled up their shirts to show the pistols, court records state.

This display put the victim in fear for his well-being, records state.

Cinadr then pulled the pistol from his waistband and tried to pistol-whip the victim, court records state. He missed and the three began fighting. Onlookers attempted to break up the fight.

It was during the fight that Cinadr allegedly shot the victim, records state.

A warrant was issued for Cinadr’s arrest on the charges on May 26, according to court records. Cinadr was arrested on Saturday.

Cinadr also faces charges that stem from his arrest — interference with official acts - dangerous weapon and possession of controlled substance - marijuana second offense, according to court records.

Cinadr is accused of trying to flee from officers when they approached him to attempt an arrest at about 6 p.m. Saturday at 218 E. 9th St., Davenport, court records state.

He was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked behind the 9th Street address when he saw the uniformed officers and ran away, court records state. The police caught him and found he was allegedly carrying a loaded 9mm Glock 26.

Cinadr is also accused of having two baggies of marijuana and a digital scale at the time of his arrest, court records state. About 34.65 grams — just over an ounce — of marijuana was allegedly recovered from Cinadr. There was a green residue on the scale’s face plate.

Cinadr had his first appearance in court on Sunday on both cases, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 15.

He was in the Scott County Jail as of Sunday afternoon, held on a $30,594 cash-only bond, according to the jail website.

