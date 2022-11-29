Man accused of shooting into house in Rock Island

A man faces charges after a gun was fired into a house, Friday, in Rock Island.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Marques D. Wilson, 37, Rock Island, with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to county court records.

Prosecutors accuse Wilson of shooting into a house in the 900 block of 11th Avenue, court records state.

Wilson was outside the home, standing on the front porch when the shooting started, prosecutors allege in the court records. At the time, Wilson had a 9 mm Taurus handgun despite a prior felony conviction for aggravated battery.

The records do not state when on Friday the shooting occurred or whether someone or something was struck by gunfire. The Rock Island Police Department had not yet responded early Tuesday afternoon to a request for more details.

Wilson had his first appearance in court on the charges on Monday, court records state. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

He remained in custody at the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records. His bail is $75,000. To be released, he would have to post a $7,500 bond.