 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man accused of shooting into house in Rock Island

  • 0
Marques D. Wilson

Marques D. Wilson

 Rock Island County Sheriff's Office

A man faces charges after a gun was fired into a house, Friday, in Rock Island.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Marques D. Wilson, 37, Rock Island, with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to county court records.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Prosecutors accuse Wilson of shooting into a house in the 900 block of 11th Avenue, court records state.

Wilson was outside the home, standing on the front porch when the shooting started, prosecutors allege in the court records. At the time, Wilson had a 9 mm Taurus handgun despite a prior felony conviction for aggravated battery.

The records do not state when on Friday the shooting occurred or whether someone or something was struck by gunfire. The Rock Island Police Department had not yet responded early Tuesday afternoon to a request for more details.

People are also reading…

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!

Wilson had his first appearance in court on the charges on Monday, court records state. His next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

He remained in custody at the Rock Island County Jail, according to court records. His bail is $75,000. To be released, he would have to post a $7,500 bond.

Photos: Rock Island through the years
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Human Rights Watch: No justice for Iraqi protester deaths

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News