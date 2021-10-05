Man accused of shooting Italia Kelly during Davenport protest pleads guilty to attempted murder

The Davenport man charged with killing Italia Marie Kelly during a night of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities has signed a plea agreement which replaces his first-degree murder charge with a charge of attempted murder.
District Court Judge Mark R. Fowler accepted the plea agreement, also signed by County Attorney Michael Walton, in a hearing Tuesday.
The agreement states that Parker Marlin Belz, 22, will plead guilty to the lesser charge of attempted murder instead of the original charge of first-degree murder. Belz's second charge, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, will be dropped at sentencing.
Attempted murder is a class B forcible felony that carries a sentence of 25 years, at least 70% — or 17 and a half years — of which must be served before the defendant is eligible for parole. First-degree murder is a class B felony punishable by life in prison.
According to the plea agreement, Belz will also be required after sentencing to pay $150,000 to the estate or heirs of Italia Kelly.
Belz reportedly shot Kelly in her back while she was getting into a vehicle to leave Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, at about 11:27 p.m. May 31, 2020. That was one of the areas of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities in the wake of the nationwide reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Kelly died from the gunshot wound.