Man accused of shooting Italia Kelly during Davenport protest pleads guilty to attempted murder
  • Updated
The Davenport man charged with killing Italia Marie Kelly during a night of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities has signed a plea agreement which replaces his first-degree murder charge with a charge of attempted murder.

District Court Judge Mark R. Fowler accepted the plea agreement, also signed by County Attorney Michael Walton, in a hearing Tuesday.

The agreement states that Parker Marlin Belz, 22, will plead guilty to the lesser charge of attempted murder instead of the original charge of first-degree murder. Belz's second charge, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, will be dropped at sentencing. 

Attempted murder is a class B forcible felony that carries a sentence of 25 years, at least 70% — or 17 and a half years — of which must be served before the defendant is eligible for parole. First-degree murder is a class B felony punishable by life in prison.

According to the plea agreement, Belz will also be required after sentencing to pay $150,000 to the estate or heirs of Italia Kelly.

Belz reportedly shot Kelly in her back while she was getting into a vehicle to leave Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, at about 11:27 p.m. May 31, 2020. That was one of the areas of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities in the wake of the nationwide reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Kelly died from the gunshot wound.

Parker Belz

Parker Belz
