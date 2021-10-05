Man accused of shooting Italia Kelly during Davenport protest signs plea agreement to charge of attempted murder

The Davenport man charged with killing Italia Marie Kelly during a night of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities has signed a plea agreement which replaces his first-degree murder charge with a charge of attempted murder.
District Court Judge Mark R. Fowler accepted the plea agreement, also signed by County Attorney Michael Walton, in a hearing Tuesday.
The agreement states that Parker Marlin Belz, 22, will plead guilty to the lesser charge of attempted murder instead of the original charge of first-degree murder. Belz's second charge, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, will be dropped at sentencing.
Belz is scheduled to submit his plea on Oct. 22, according to Walton. Walton declined to comment on the agreed upon change in charges because the case is still pending.
Attempted murder is a class B forcible felony that carries a sentence of 25 years, at least 70% — or 17 and a half years — of which must be served before the defendant is eligible for parole. First-degree murder is a class B felony punishable by life in prison.
According to the plea agreement, Belz will also be required after sentencing to pay $150,000 to the estate or heirs of Italia Kelly.
Belz reportedly shot Kelly in her back while she was getting into a vehicle to leave Walmart, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, at about 11:27 p.m. May 31, 2020. That was one of the areas of civil unrest in the Quad-Cities in the wake of the nationwide reaction to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Kelly died from the gunshot wound.