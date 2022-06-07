Man accused of shooting two on Saturday night in Davenport

A man allegedly shot into a crowd Saturday on a Davenport street, leaving two people wounded.

Authorities in Scott County have charged Kemp Lee Harper Jr., 23, Davenport, with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to county court records. The charges relate to a shooting at 1:25 a.m. in the 100 block of W. 3rd St.

After he was read his Miranda rights, Harper told police he saw a friend fighting and shot into the crowd to stop the fight, court records state. He then left the area in a vehicle without offering aid to the wounded or calling the authorities.

Officers arriving to investigate the shooting found one wounded person, court records state. Police later found the other wounded person at the hospital.

Video footage of the attack shows Harper shooting indiscriminately into a crowd of 12 to 20 people who were gathered on 3rd Street’s northern sidewalk, according to court records.

The police have the firearm Harper is suspected of using in the attack – a Glock pistol.

Harper was free on a $5,000 bond, according to court records.

He made his first court appearance on Sunday, and his next is scheduled for June 15.

