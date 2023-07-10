A man accused of cutting a Davenport police officer on the face in April awaits sentencing after accepting a plea agreement.

The officer was hurt during an arrest early on April 13 in the 2800 block of Diehn Avenue, according to Scott County court records. Authorities accuse Samuel E. Cheatheam, 45, of Davenport, of wielding the knife and he faced 11 charges as a result.

Those charges included willful injury causing serious injury and three counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, according to court records.

On Friday, Cheatheam pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury; interference with official acts - dangerous weapon; eluding - second or subsequent violation; driving while barred and possession of controlled substance - second offense, court records state.

The new willful injury charge was a lesser version of the one initially filed against Cheatheam, court records state. He pleaded to the other four counts as originally charged. The drug charge stems from an allegation that Cheatheam had methamphetamine.

Police were looking for Cheatheam that morning because he’d fled a traffic stop about 1:18 a.m. at the HyVee at 3019 Rockingham Road, court records state. Police attempted the stop on a 2001 white Ford Mustang that was illegally parked in a handicapped zone in the store parking lot and was suspected of casing other vehicles in the area.

Officers later found the unoccupied Mustang in the alley near 2809 Diehn Ave. and saw Cheatheam standing nearby, records show.

When officers approached him to make an arrest, Cheatheam brandished a knife, according to Scott County court records. The blade was more than 5 inches long.

Cheatheam is accused of stabbing the officer in the nose during the ensuing struggle, records state.

At the time of Cheatheam’s arrest, authorities said the officer’s injury could cause permanent disfigurement. An update on the officer was not immediately available Monday.

Cheatheam’s plea was part of an agreement with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, records state. In return the remaining charges will be dismissed at Cheatheam’s expense.

Other elements of the plea agreement include prosecutors recommending the sentences for the five charges be served at the same time instead of back to back, court records state. In that arrangement, Cheatheam could serve up to five years.

He will also have to pay damages, the amount of which will depend on the wounded officer’s medical expenses, court records state.

District Court Judge Patrick McElyea has ordered a presentence investigation ahead of Cheatheam’s sentencing.

Such investigations provide a background report on a person scheduled for sentencing. Those reports are meant to aid the judge in determining the appropriate sentence.

Cheatheam is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 31, court records state.