Man accused of stealing $300,000 from LPW-I pleads not guilty
Man accused of stealing $300,000 from LPW-I pleads not guilty

A Maquoketa man arrested Feb. 11 for allegedly stealing almost $300,000 from his employer pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed March 15.

Dwayne A. Rupp, 57, waived his right to a speedy trial and requested that a trial date be set for the case.

Rupp allegedly stole approximately $290,036 from LPW-I, Inc., a machinery movement and installation company based in Davenport. He also reportedly used LPW-I funds to purchase machinery for his personal use, according to court documents.

The thefts were allegedly committed through various schemes involving Fastenal, an industrial supplier.

In August, LPW-I filed a civil lawsuit against Rupp, Fastenal, and Dustin Lightner, listed in the lawsuit as the general manager at Fastenal in Bettendorf at the time of the thefts.

Lightner has not been charged criminally.

The lawsuit outlines five schemes Rupp and Lightner allegedly committed from 2011 and 2018, while Rupp was a project manager for LPW-I.

The lawsuit claims these schemes led to known losses of $1.2 million for LPW-I.

LPW-I is suing Rupp, Lightner, and Fastenal in civil court for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and other claims.

