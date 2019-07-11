A man arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting a vehicle in Moline then attempting to flee is expected in court Friday.
Tyler L. Walker, 22, Milan, was being held Thursday in the Rock Island County Jail on suspicion of aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated fleeing/eluding a peace officer, according to authorities. He is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon, after which more details on official charges and the underlying accusations should become available.
The attack of which he is accused happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of 42nd Avenue Drive, according to the Moline Police Department. A vehicle was hit by several bullets shot by someone in another vehicle but no one was reported injured.
Witnesses gave police a description of a vehicle from which the shots came, the department said. Officers soon found a vehicle matching the description which sped away when they attempted to stop it. The vehicle crashed a short time later as it tried to enter Interstate 280 from Illinois Route 92. The people inside, one of them a teenager, were arrested after a foot pursuit.
At last report, no charges were being filed against the teen, who is 14, the release states.
