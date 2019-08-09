A Davenport man is facing a charge of second-degree arson after he allegedly tried to burn down his home that is in foreclosure proceedings.
Travis Dean Lucas, 41, was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond, cash or surety.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by the Davenport Fire Department’s Lt. Fire Marshal Sonny Alvarez, at about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 4, Lucas set fire to his home at 3414 Volquardsen Ave.
According to the affidavit, Lucas admitted to setting the fire inside the home.
According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Ascentra Credit Union filed for foreclosure on the property on July 22.
Second-degree arson is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.