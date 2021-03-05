Man and service dog safe after fire

A man avoided injury Thursday night after his service dog alerted him to a fire in his residence at a mobile home park in Davenport.

Davenport firefighters responded to a call at about 11:45 p.m. at Rustic Ridge Mobile Home Park on a the 3000 block of 49th Street.

The firefighters were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross was notified to assist the man and his service dog.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Davenport fire marshal.

