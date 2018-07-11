A Davenport and a Moline teen were arrested Tuesday night after a man was assaulted and robbed, according to police.
Luis Godrey Alfaro, 29, and Ethan Charles Van Oteghem, 17, each face a charge of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Bond was set at $20,000 cash-only for both. They have a preliminary hearing July 20.
Davenport police were dispatched around 10 p.m. Tuesday to West Second and Gaines street for a man who had been assaulted by several people. He suffered several lacerations to his face and head.
The man said the people who assaulted him also took his back pack, according to an arrest affidavit filed Wednesday.
Police said Alfaro admitted to the assault and theft.
He was arrested a few blocks away, and was found to be carrying the man’s identification card, EBT and credit cards, according to the affidavit.
Alfaro also was caught on a witness’s cell phone camera leaving the scene and carrying the back pack, according to the affidavit.
Van Oteghem was in possession of a handgun during the assault, according to the affidavit.
A witness identified Van Oteghem as one of the people who assaulted the man and saw him in possession of a firearm.
Alfaro was arrested July 6 on misdemeanor charges of reckless use of fire, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police say on July 1, he set fire to the inside of a dumpster located next to a building with the intent to destroy or damage it.
Alfaro posted $1,000 through a bail bond company and was released from the Scott County Jail at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday.
He has a hearing in that case Thursday.