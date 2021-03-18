Man and woman plead not guilty to charges of cooking meth

Rothenberger was also charged with one count each of possession of pseudoephedrine and possession of sodium hydroxide. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Weber was charged with possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of meth, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Weber was also charged with one count each of possession of pseudoephedrine, possession of petroleum distillates, possession of sodium hydroxide and felon in possession of a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Greg Hill, agents with the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit searched Weber’s apartment in the 400 block of South Clark Street.

Officers seized a shotgun, lye, Coleman fuel, acid, salt, coffee filters and an empty box of pseudoephedrine. Weber had purchased pseudoephedrine twice in the past two months, with the most recent purchase within the past five days.

In a post-Miranda interview, Weber admitted she uses meth and was aware of the shotgun.