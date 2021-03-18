Man and woman plead not guilty to charges of cooking meth

A man and woman arrested in February for allegedly cooking methamphetamine both pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.
Todd Phillip Rothenberger, 46, and Melisa Marie Weber, 46, both of Davenport, were arrested Feb. 1. Weber filed her arraignment and plea of not guilty on Feb. 10, and Rothenberger filed his Thursday.
Rothenberger is facing methamphetamine trafficking charges in Johnson County as well.
Rothenberger was charged in Scott County with one count of possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Rothenberger was also charged with one count each of possession of pseudoephedrine and possession of sodium hydroxide. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Weber was charged with possession with the intent to deliver not more than 5 grams of meth, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Weber was also charged with one count each of possession of pseudoephedrine, possession of petroleum distillates, possession of sodium hydroxide and felon in possession of a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s investigator Greg Hill, agents with the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Operations Unit searched Weber’s apartment in the 400 block of South Clark Street.
Officers seized a shotgun, lye, Coleman fuel, acid, salt, coffee filters and an empty box of pseudoephedrine. Weber had purchased pseudoephedrine twice in the past two months, with the most recent purchase within the past five days.
In a post-Miranda interview, Weber admitted she uses meth and was aware of the shotgun.
Rothenberger in a post-Miranda interview, told investigators he purchased pseudoephedrine and other supplies for Weber so she could cook meth.
Rothenberger and Weber both have pre-trial conferences scheduled for Apr. 2.