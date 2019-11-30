Man arrested; accused of sexually abusing woman

A Davenport man is facing charges after police say he forcefully held a woman down and attempted to perform sex acts on her.
Edward Dale Barnes, 51, of 6111 N. Brady St., apt. 228, is charged with one count each of third-degree sexual abuse and false imprisonment.
The sex abuse charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while the false imprisonment charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday at about 9 p.m. Barnes began assaulting the woman, repeatedly punching her as well as pinning her down causing bruises to her arms and legs, and committing multiple sex acts.
The woman was able to escape Thursday morning and call the police for help.
Barnes had multiple scratches to his face, neck, back and torso as the woman fought back trying to escape and defend herself. The woman requested a protective order.
Barnes was arrested Thursday morning. He was being held Saturday in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.