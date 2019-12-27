Man arrested after fleeing from Moline police in vehicle with children inside

A man wanted in Scott County was captured Thursday afternoon in Rock Island after wresting control of a woman's vehicle from her and trying to flee from Moline police officers who were attempting to serve the arrest warrant.

Davon R. Orr, 20, Rock Island, has been charged with aggravated unlawful restraint and felon in possession of a firearm, according Rock Island County court records. He was in custody Friday, held on a $250,000 bail.

The incident began around 2:45 p.m. in Moline as officers were watching Orr, the department said. He was the front-seat passenger in a blue Toyota Camry driven by a woman.

Officers attempted to pull the car over in the 1100 block of 11th Street in Moline. The driver appeared to be pulling over, the department said, but Orr appeared to wave a firearm and push his way toward the driver's side of the car. While seated on the center console, he began driving, leading police on a chase.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}