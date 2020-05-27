Man arrested after house shot Tuesday night in Rock Island

A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion he shot a nearby home.
The shooting happened about 10:09 p.m. in the 2400 block of 20th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. A residence was damaged by the gunfire, but no one was reported injured.
Arrested was Grant L. Carlson, 63, police said. He is suspected of aggravated discharge of a firearm and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Carlson was in custody Wednesday morning and was awaiting his first appearance in court, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
At a first appearance, a judge explains whatever charges prosecutors have chosen to file in the case, notifies defendants of their bail amount and determines whether or not they can afford legal counsel.
