Man arrested after late night gunfire in Carbon Cliff

A man was arrested late Tuesday after a report of shooting sent Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies to a Carbon Cliff home.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office was called around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of someone being shot at in the 900 block of South 1st Avenue, according to a news release.

When deputies arrived, they created a perimeter around the home, then waited for the county's emergency team and an armored vehicle, according to the release.

Once the team and vehicle arrived, the occupants of the residence were ordered to come out, the release states. A man, 28, and a woman, 22, followed the instructions.

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated discharge of a firearm and not having a firearm owners identification, according to the release.

He was not identified in the release.

No one was reported injured in the incident.

