A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a February shooting after shell casings found at the scene were examined through the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network and linked the gun found in his possession to the shooting, Davenport Police said.

Jeffery Dewayne Miller Jr., of Rock Island, is charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Nate Thomas, at 11:56 p.m. on Feb. 19, officers were dispatched to 1323 Ripley St. to investigate a report that the home was being struck by gunfire.

A crime scene with 11 spent shell casings was located north of the residence. There were two adults and two children in the home at the time of the shooting.

As officers arrived on the scene, a white 2001 Cadillac El Dorado with an Iowa license plate was seen driving in the area. The car’s headlights were turned off.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers were able to use a precision intervention technique to bring the Cadillac to a halt in the 2100 block of Vine Street.

Miller was identified as the driver of the Cadillac.

After police had gotten a search warrant for the car, officer located and seized a stolen Smith & Wesson MP Shield 9mm handgun. The gun was hidden underneath the driver’s seat.

A National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, or NIBIN, lead was generated as test fired casings from the gun matched the MP Shield 9mm casings located at the scene of the shooting.

A warrant was issued for Miller and he was taken into custody Friday.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, website, the NIBIN Program automates ballistics evaluations and provides leads that investigators can use in a timely manner. It is the only interstate automated ballistic imaging network in operation in the United States and is available to most major population centers in the country.

Before the NIBIN Program, firearms examiners performed the process manually, which was time consuming and labor intensive. To use NIBIN, firearms examiners or technicians enter cartridge casing evidence into the Integrated Ballistic Identification System. These images are correlated against the database. Law enforcement can search against evidence from their jurisdiction, neighboring jurisdictions, and others across the country.

For court purposes, a firearms examiner will conduct a microscopic examination of the actual physical evidence to confirm a NIBIN lead as a hit.

During a first appearance on the charge Saturday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Stephen Wing scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 30.

Miller was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $10,000, cash or surety.

