Man arrested after standoff with police in Barstow. He was wanted on a federal warrant

BARSTOW — A man was arrested Monday after a standoff with officers from the Moline Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.
Moline officers went to a residence at No. 10 186th St. North, Barstow, at about 8 a.m. Monday, according to the Moline Police Department. They were looking for Ronny H. Anderson, 46, who was wanted on a federal warrant that accused him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
As officers tried to reach Anderson, he barricaded himself in the home, the Moline police news release said. The officers then contacted the sheriff’s office.
The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office said it was called around 8:15 a.m. Its Emergency Services Team, armored vehicle and negotiators went to the Barstow home.
After negotiations, Anderson came out about 10:20 a.m., the Moline police said. He was in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service Monday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.
A woman was inside the residence during the incident, the sheriff’s office said. She was there of her own accord and was not harmed.