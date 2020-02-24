Man arrested after standoff with police in Barstow. He was wanted on a federal warrant

BARSTOW — A man was arrested Monday after a standoff with officers from the Moline Police Department and Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Moline officers went to a residence at No. 10 186th St. North, Barstow, at about 8 a.m. Monday, according to the Moline Police Department. They were looking for Ronny H. Anderson, 46, who was wanted on a federal warrant that accused him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

As officers tried to reach Anderson, he barricaded himself in the home, the Moline police news release said. The officers then contacted the sheriff’s office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office said it was called around 8:15 a.m. Its Emergency Services Team, armored vehicle and negotiators went to the Barstow home.

After negotiations, Anderson came out about 10:20 a.m., the Moline police said. He was in the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.

A woman was inside the residence during the incident, the sheriff’s office said. She was there of her own accord and was not harmed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.