Man arrested for allegedly peddling meth

A Davenport man wanted on charges for allegedly peddling methamphetamine in August was arrested Thursday on more drug charges after Bettendorf police stopped him for a traffic violation and seized more than 8 grams of ICE, or high-grade meth.
Daniel Lloyd Scharfenberg II, 53, of 5437 N. Linwood Ave., was stopped on a traffic violation by Scott County Sheriff's deputies on Aug. 1. Deputies seized 13.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine that was in a plastic bag stuffed into his left pants pocket. In his right front pants pocket officers seized .58 grams of heroin. The drugs were field tested which came back positive. However, arrest warrants were not issued until September when the crime lab confirmed the findings. Scharfenberg has been wanted on the meth charges since.
On Thursday, Scharfenberg was driving in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road in Bettendorf when a Bettendorf police officer initiated a traffic stop on Scharfenberg's Jeep Grand Cherokee for no registration. Scharfenberg did not stop and tried to elude the officer. However, officers were able to get him stopped.
During a search, officers seized 8.23 grams of suspected ICE from his right front pants pocket. According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police officer Patrick Mesick, during a post-Miranda interview Scharfenberg admitted to officers he was supposed to deliver some of the meth because a person had already paid for it.
Scharfenberg is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
He also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver less than 100 grams of heroin, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Scharfenberg also is facing a charge of failure to have a drug tax stamp from the drug charges filed by Scott County Sheriff's deputies, and a charge of forgery as Bettendorf officers located a fake $100 bill in his wallet. Those charges are Class D felonies that carry a five-year prison sentence.
Scharfenberg was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds of $1,120, and bonds totaling $55,000, cash or surety.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Jan. 23 in Scott County District Court.