Man arrested for allegedly peddling meth

A Davenport man wanted on charges for allegedly peddling methamphetamine in August was arrested Thursday on more drug charges after Bettendorf police stopped him for a traffic violation and seized more than 8 grams of ICE, or high-grade meth.

Daniel Lloyd Scharfenberg II, 53, of 5437 N. Linwood Ave., was stopped on a traffic violation by Scott County Sheriff's deputies on Aug. 1. Deputies seized 13.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine that was in a plastic bag stuffed into his left pants pocket. In his right front pants pocket officers seized .58 grams of heroin. The drugs were field tested which came back positive. However, arrest warrants were not issued until September when the crime lab confirmed the findings. Scharfenberg has been wanted on the meth charges since.

On Thursday, Scharfenberg was driving in the 2200 block of Kimberly Road in Bettendorf when a Bettendorf police officer initiated a traffic stop on Scharfenberg's Jeep Grand Cherokee for no registration. Scharfenberg did not stop and tried to elude the officer. However, officers were able to get him stopped.