Man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping, shooting at woman

Davenport police arrested a man who allegedly pistol-whipped a woman and then shot at her as she tried to escape.

The incident occurred at 11:01 a.m. at an apartment building at 3348 Heatherton Drive.

Roylee Richardson Jr., of Davenport, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Richardson also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

He also is charged with assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance-crack cocaine-first offense. Both of those charges are serious misdemeanors that carry a jail sentence of up to one year.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Robert Welch, at 11:01 a.m. officers were sent to the 3300 block of Heatherton Drive to investigate a report of shots fired.

While canvassing the scene officers discovered spent casings and other evidence that a shots fired incident had occurred.