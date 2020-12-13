Man arrested for drugs has long history of crime

In 2005, after being released from prison, Ennis, then 22, used a BB pistol to force his way into an apartment and rob the occupants while his roommate acted as a lookout. Ennis pleaded guilty to a drug charge and was sentenced to three years on probation and to complete the drug court program.

In 2010, Ennis and two other men were charged in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, with making incendiary devices and threatening to use them at a party. They were charged with possession of an unregistered firearm. Each pleaded guilty.

Ennis was sentenced to five years in federal prison. However, after being released from prison, he violated his supervised release and was sent back to federal prison.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge James Shadid in June of 2018, Ennis admitted making mistakes. In his letter, Ennis said he wanted to explain who he really was to Shadid.

“When people look at me really all they see is tattoos,” he wrote. “When the courts see me all they see are the things I have been charged with in my past.”

Ennis added that in the prisons he had been in “there is no programs or help.”