Man arrested for drugs has long history of crime

In 2018, Joshua Steven Ennis, 38, explained to a federal judge that while he wants to be a good person, he does not know how to do it since his parents were alcoholics and the prisons he has been in offered nothing but violence and drugs.
Once described by Scott County Juvenile authorities as being one of the most serious and chronic offenders, Ennis, who was released from federal custody in January, is once again in trouble after being arrested Friday on drug and firearms charges.
According to the arrest affidavits, at 2:09 p.m. Friday, officers with the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau served a search warrant in the parking lot of the Casa Loma Inn and Suites, 6014 Brady St.
Officers blocked a GMC Envoy being driven by Ennis and searched the vehicle and a room at the hotel.
From Ennis’s left front jacket pocket officers seized a Smith & Wesson .380-caliber handgun with six rounds in the magazine. Seized from the Envoy were 14.6 grams of powder cocaine, 14.3 grams of suspected “cut” and a digital scale with residue.
From the hotel room officers seized packaging materials, .5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, scales with crystal meth residue, .357 magnum ammunition and multiple pipes used for smoking meth.
During a post-Miranda interview, Ennis admitted to the gun and drugs, and admitted to participating in an unreported robbery as well as being a victim in two separate shots-fired incidents, one that was reported to police.
Ennis is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Also, he is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. Ennis also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
Ennis was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 bond, cash or surety.
Ennis has a long history of trouble, including at the age of 17 when he and Jerry Lee Bennett, also 17, met two people at NorthPark Mall. The two teens took along a .22-caliber rifle. In an argument with a 24-year-old man, Bennett, according to Quad-City Times archives, shot the man and a teenage female in the abdomen. The victims survived. Both Ennis and Bennett pleaded guilty to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and were sentenced to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections.
At that time, then-Scott County Juvenile Court Administrator Pat Hendrickson said Ennis and Bennett “are among the most serious and chronic of our juvenile offenders, and you wouldn’t want to meet them on the streets.” Hendrickson added that attempts had been made to help them in various placement programs.
In 2005, after being released from prison, Ennis, then 22, used a BB pistol to force his way into an apartment and rob the occupants while his roommate acted as a lookout. Ennis pleaded guilty to a drug charge and was sentenced to three years on probation and to complete the drug court program.
In 2010, Ennis and two other men were charged in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, with making incendiary devices and threatening to use them at a party. They were charged with possession of an unregistered firearm. Each pleaded guilty.
Ennis was sentenced to five years in federal prison. However, after being released from prison, he violated his supervised release and was sent back to federal prison.
In a letter to U.S. District Judge James Shadid in June of 2018, Ennis admitted making mistakes. In his letter, Ennis said he wanted to explain who he really was to Shadid.
“When people look at me really all they see is tattoos,” he wrote. “When the courts see me all they see are the things I have been charged with in my past.”
Ennis added that in the prisons he had been in “there is no programs or help.”
“There is only violence. Fighting and drugs became my way of life I had no one on the streets because both my parents are (were) drug addicts.”
While in Federal Prison in Kentucky, Ennis said that “gangs run the yard and it is a mad house.” He also said he witnessed a murder there.
Ennis said the violence in the prisons became ingrained in him.
“I know I want to be a different person, a better person,” Ennis said in his letter. “I just don’t know how to be.”
He was released from the Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 27.
A preliminary hearing on the new charges is scheduled for Dec. 22 in Scott County District Court.
