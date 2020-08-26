Man arrested for his role in burglary that led to man's shooting death Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man has been arrested for his role in the alleged burglary that led to the shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings on Saturday.

Damarcus Laron Liddell, 33, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

Liddell also is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police, at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Liddell and two other people went to 6537 N. Harrison St., Apt. 5, with the intent to commit a burglary.

The apartment was occupied at the time by three adults and a child. One of the adults was Eddings.

Eddings was shot and taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where he died.

Davenport investigators have not named the other two suspects in the case, nor have they named the person who is believed to have shot Eddings.

Liddell was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Scott County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 4 in Scott County District Court.

Davenport Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

