Man arrested for kidnapping and sexual abuse pleads not guilty

A man who was arrested in February for one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual abuse pleaded not guilty according to court documents filed Wednesday night.

Adrian Israel Castillo, 39, of Davenport, allegedly took the victim to Credit Island Park in Davenport on Feb. 6, without the victim's consent. He reportedly threatened the victim with a dangerous weapon and sexually abused the victim while continuing to display the weapon. He was arrested on Feb. 10.