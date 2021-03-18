 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested for kidnapping and sexual abuse pleads not guilty

Man arrested for kidnapping and sexual abuse pleads not guilty

{{featured_button_text}}

A man who was arrested in February for one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual abuse pleaded not guilty according to court documents filed Wednesday night.

Adrian Israel Castillo, 39, of Davenport, allegedly took the victim to Credit Island Park in Davenport on Feb. 6, without the victim's consent. He reportedly threatened the victim with a dangerous weapon and sexually abused the victim while continuing to display the weapon. He was arrested on Feb. 10.

Both charges are class B felonies that carry a prison sentence of 25 years. Both are considered forcible felonies, meaning if Castillo is proven guilty he would have to serve 70% of each sentence, or 17.5 years, before he would be eligible for parole. 

Castillo waived the right to a speedy trial and his next court date is set for May 28.

Adrian Castillo.jpg
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy hits Dems on border, Capitol security

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News