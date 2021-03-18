Man arrested for kidnapping and sexual abuse pleads not guilty

A man who was arrested in February for one count of kidnapping and one count of sexual abuse pleaded not guilty according to court documents filed Wednesday night.
Adrian Israel Castillo, 39, of Davenport, allegedly took the victim to Credit Island Park in Davenport on Feb. 6, without the victim's consent. He reportedly threatened the victim with a dangerous weapon and sexually abused the victim while continuing to display the weapon. He was arrested on Feb. 10.
Both charges are class B felonies that carry a prison sentence of 25 years. Both are considered forcible felonies, meaning if Castillo is proven guilty he would have to serve 70% of each sentence, or 17.5 years, before he would be eligible for parole.
Castillo waived the right to a speedy trial and his next court date is set for May 28.
Emily Andersen
