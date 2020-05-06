Man arrested for late night fire in Rock Island

A Moline man was in custody Wednesday, accused of committing arson Tuesday night.
Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of 4th Avenue for a report of an arson, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Roger D. Donner, 64, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. in the same block on suspicion of setting the fire.
He was being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending a first appearance scheduled for the afternoon, according to jail staff Wednesday morning.
The police department said the property was a residence and that no one was home at the time. The property may be vacant.
The Rock Island Fire Department had not responded Wednesday afternoon to a request for more information about the fire.
A fire call report issued by the police department indicated firefighters were first called about 9:13 p.m.
