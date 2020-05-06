You are the owner of this article.
Man arrested for late night fire in Rock Island
Man arrested for late night fire in Rock Island

Roger D. Donner

 Rock Island County Sheriff's Office

A Moline man was in custody Wednesday, accused of committing arson Tuesday night.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of 4th Avenue for a report of an arson, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Roger D. Donner, 64, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. in the same block on suspicion of setting the fire.

He was being held in the Rock Island County Jail pending a first appearance scheduled for the afternoon, according to jail staff Wednesday morning.

The police department said the property was a residence and that no one was home at the time. The property may be vacant.

The Rock Island Fire Department had not responded Wednesday afternoon to a request for more information about the fire.

A fire call report issued by the police department indicated firefighters were first called about 9:13 p.m.

