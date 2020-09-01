Man arrested for peddling ecstasy, marijuana, Xanax

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Davenport man has been arrested on multiple charges that he was trafficking in ecstasy, marijuana and Xanax.

According to arrest affidavits, on Feb. 11, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau made contact with Jonathan Michael Gonzales, 21, during a drug investigation.

Officers seized a plastic baggie containing 28 ecstasy pills weighing 10.85 grams; another baggie containing 49 ecstasy pills weighing 15.6 grams; a baggie containing five Xanax pills weighing .85 grams; and 21 grams of marijuana.

During a search of Gonzales’ home in the 1900 block of North Zenith Avenue officers located another 34.30 grams of marijuana as well as packaging materials and two digital scales.

Arrest warrants were issued, and on Monday during a gun investigation, members of the Davenport Gun Investigation Unit along with first-shift patrol officers made contact with Gonzales in the area of Locust Street and Emerald Drive.

Officers seized from Gonzales 22 ecstasy pills, weighing 10.75 grams; three baggies of marijuana, weighing 15.4 grams; and two Xanax pills, weighting 1 gram.