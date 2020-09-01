Man arrested for peddling ecstasy, marijuana, Xanax

A Davenport man has been arrested on multiple charges that he was trafficking in ecstasy, marijuana and Xanax.
According to arrest affidavits, on Feb. 11, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Tactical Operations Bureau made contact with Jonathan Michael Gonzales, 21, during a drug investigation.
Officers seized a plastic baggie containing 28 ecstasy pills weighing 10.85 grams; another baggie containing 49 ecstasy pills weighing 15.6 grams; a baggie containing five Xanax pills weighing .85 grams; and 21 grams of marijuana.
During a search of Gonzales’ home in the 1900 block of North Zenith Avenue officers located another 34.30 grams of marijuana as well as packaging materials and two digital scales.
Arrest warrants were issued, and on Monday during a gun investigation, members of the Davenport Gun Investigation Unit along with first-shift patrol officers made contact with Gonzales in the area of Locust Street and Emerald Drive.
Officers seized from Gonzales 22 ecstasy pills, weighing 10.75 grams; three baggies of marijuana, weighing 15.4 grams; and two Xanax pills, weighting 1 gram.
Gonzales is charged with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of ecstasy. Each of the charges is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Gonzales also is charged with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana. Each charge is a Class D felony that carries a prison of five years.
He also is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, Xanax. Each of those charges is a serious misdemeanor that carries up to a year in jail.
Gonzales was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $25,000, and a bond of $35,000, cash or surety.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Scott County District Court.
