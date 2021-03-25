 Skip to main content
Man arrested for sexual abuse pleads not guilty
Man arrested for sexual abuse pleads not guilty

A man arrested in February for two charges of sexual abuse pleaded not guilty and waived his right to a speedy trial in a written arraignment filed Wednesday.

David Michael Woods, 48, of Davenport allegedly committed sexual abuse against a 12-year-old victim multiple times between November 2020 and January 2021, according to court documents.

Shortly after being arrested, Woods was released on a $50,000 cash-only bond. 

Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

