A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday after police allege he intentionally struck a person with his vehicle in October.
Davantres Deshaun Moore, 32, of 416 E. 6th St., is charged with one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Moore also is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. That charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police officer Jordan Sander, at 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 21, Davenport police were called to Genesis Medical Center-West Central Park, for a call of a person struck by a vehicle.
After an investigation, it was determined that Moore struck the victim intentionally with his vehicle. The victim suffered a fractured tibia and fractures to the first and second lumbar vertebrae.
The incident occurred at the Kwik Star convenience store at 1650 W. Kimberly Road.
A witness confirmed the act was intentional, according to the arrest affidavits.
Moore was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on $10,000 bond, cash or surety.
Moore also is awaiting trial on drug charges pending from an investigation in January.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police officer Evan Obert, at 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, officers searched an apartment at 3328 W. 29th St. in reference to a person who displayed a gun in an incident earlier in the night.
Moore was leaving the apartment when police stopped him. Police seized from the apartment 12 ecstasy pills with a total weight of 3.85 grams. Moore is charged in that case with possession with the intent to distribute MDMA, also known as ecstasy. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
He also is charged with failing to affix an Iowa drug tax stamp, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Moore also was in possession of 5.45 grams of marijuana, and is charged with possession of a controlled substance-third offense. That charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.