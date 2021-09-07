Man arrested for Sunday killing in Davenport

A Davenport man has been accused of a fatal Sunday shooting on the city's Nevada Avenue.
Demarco Gray, 27, was being held on Tuesday in the Scott County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Davenport Police Department.
The charges relate to the killing of 25-year-old Jeremiah Martinez-Brown, who was shot about 1 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Nevada Avenue, according to the news release.
This story will be updated.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anthony Watt
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today