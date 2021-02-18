 Skip to main content
Man arrested for Wednesday shooting in Davenport
Vincent Salvatory Brocato

A man has been arrested in relation to a Wednesday morning shooting in Davenport.

Davenport police found a woman who had been shot early Wednesday morning while performing a welfare check in the 1400 block of Main Street, according to a news release from the police department.

Vincent Salvatory Brocato, 39, of Davenport allegedly shot the woman, causing life threatening injuries, court documents state. Brocato and the victim were reportedly involved in a domestic relationship and living together when the incident occurred.

Brocato was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm and domestic assault with a weapon.

The victim was treated on scene, transported to Genesis Medical Center East and later airlifted to Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said.

Court documents state Brocato was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions including a 2007 conviction for conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

A protective order was requested on behalf of the victim.

Brocato is being held at the Scott County Jail on a cash-only $500,000 bond.

