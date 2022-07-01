 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
topical alert top story
ROCK ISLAND

Man arrested in Arkansas for Rock Island killing has been returned to face the murder charge.

  • 0

A man arrested in Arkansas for the May killing of Desavion Foster in Rock Island has been returned to Rock Island County to face the murder charge filed against him.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, Rock Island, was in custody Friday in the Rock Island County Jail, held on a $1 million cash-only bond, according to court records and the jail. 

Kitchen faces a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of the 19-year-old Foster on May 22 in the 1000 block of 15th Street, according to the Rock Island Police Department. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Kitchen in a warrant filed on May 27.

U.S. Marshals arrested Kitchen in June in Stuttgart, Ark., according to the police department.

In the days after the shooting, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said preliminary autopsy results showed Foster, of Rock Island, was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.

Kitchen's first appearance was Friday afternoon and his next appearance is scheduled for July 19.

People are also reading…

Photos: Rock Island through the years
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

China's president visits Hong Kong: Xi hails territory 'risen from the ashes'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News