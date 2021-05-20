 Skip to main content
Man arrested in Bettendorf for sexual assault of 7-year-old pleads not guilty
topical alert top story

A man who was arrested in Bettendorf in April for sexually abusing a 7-year-old pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Tuesday.

Anthony Michael Welter, 31, of Clarion, Iowa, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, a class C felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Welter sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl on April 9 in Bettendorf, court documents state. 

In the arraignment, Welter pleaded not guilty and demanded his right to a speedy trial. 

Anthony Welter

