Man arrested in Bettendorf for sexual assault of 7-year-old pleads not guilty

A man who was arrested in Bettendorf in April for sexually abusing a 7-year-old pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Tuesday.
Anthony Michael Welter, 31, of Clarion, Iowa, is charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, a class C felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Welter sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl on April 9 in Bettendorf, court documents state.
In the arraignment, Welter pleaded not guilty and demanded his right to a speedy trial.
Emily Andersen
