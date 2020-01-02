Man arrested in connection with armed robbery of Davenport Verizon store

Davenport police have arrested a man who, with another person, allegedly robbed at gunpoint a Verizon Wireless store of more than $25,000 worth of cell phones and other electronic equipment.

Lynn Brooks III, 27, of Davenport, is charged with one count of armed robbery.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of 25 years, 70 percent, or 17 1/2 years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Detective Craig Stone, Brooks and another person went to the Verizon Wireless store, 1800 N. Division St., at 7:17 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Brooks, armed with a handgun, and the other person entered the store through the front door. Pointing a gun, they ordered the clerk to the stock room of the store where the safe is located.

Brooks held the gun to the clerk's back while his accomplice took cell phones and other electronic devices from the safe and put them into two black sacks. Brooks also held the gun to the back of the clerk's head.

Brooks and his accomplice left the store with cell phones and other electronic items valued at $25,041.70.