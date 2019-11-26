Man arrested in connection with Bettendorf stabbing

A Bettendorf man has been charged in connection with a stabbing Saturday in which one man was injured.

Bettendorf police on Tuesday arrested Noah Y. Allen, 32, of 2312 Grant St.

Allen is charged with one count of willful injury with bodily injury, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years. He also is charged with one count of assault with a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Brian Hanssen, during an altercation with his next door neighbor, Allen stabbed the victim twice in the head and once in the abdomen with a folding pocketknife. The incident occurred at 5:52 p.m.

The victim was stabbed once to the left temple and one to the base of the skull behind the left ear. The stab wound to the abdomen was about two-inches deep.

The injuries required numerous staples to close.

The victim’s girlfriend saw Allen with a bloody knife in his bloody hand after the assault.

Allen denied having a fight with the victim however the victim described the knife used to stab him as a folding knife with a gold-colored blade.