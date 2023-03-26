A Rock Island man currently serving a term on conditional discharge for an aggravated battery conviction was arrested on a murder charge by East Moline Police after a shooting early Sunday left another man dead.

Zaccheus Nathaniel Hayes, 24, is charged in Rock Island County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree murder.

The charge is a Class M felony under Illinois law that carries a minimum prison sentence of 20 years, up to a maximum of 60 years if there are no aggravating factors. Aggravating factors, such as if the murder was committed during the commission of another felony, could elevate the sentence to life in prison.

According to a news release issued by East Moline Police Capt. Jason Kratt, at 5:07 a.m. officers were sent to 146 15th Ave., for a report of shots fired. Officers were told that a male had sustained a gunshot wound.

Officers located a wounded man outside of the home and began providing life-saving measures. The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where he died.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Sunday that the name of the victim was not being released pending family notifications.

East Moline officers, along with officers from Moline and Silvis police departments and Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies, secured the scene.

Officers were then told that Hayes had run inside the house.

After receiving a description of Hayes, officers set up a perimeter and attempted to call Hayes out of the house. Their attempts were unsuccessful.

At about 9:30 a.m., Hayes was seen running from the area on foot. He was caught in the south alley of the 100 block of 16th Avenue.

Hayes was being held Sunday night without bond in the Rock Island County Jail. He is expected to make a first appearance on the murder charge Monday in Rock Island County Circuit Court, where a judge will set bond and schedule a preliminary hearing in the case.

A search warrant was issued and the house was searched by the Moline-East Moline Crisis Containment Unit. The crime scene was processed by the Illinois State Police.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records, Hayes is currently serving a sentence of two years on conditional discharge, a form of unsupervised probation.

During a hearing March 24, 2022, in Circuit Court, he pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony that carries a prison sentence of two to five years. He also served 115 days in the Rock Island County Jail. He was to be released from conditional discharge on March 24, 2024.

On April 17, 2019, Hayes was charged in Circuit Court with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and two counts of aggravated fleeing.

Hayes pleaded guilty to the aggravated fleeing charges and was sentenced Jan. 21, 2022, to serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The Illinois DOC’s electronic records do not indicate that Hayes served any prison time nor if he is currently on parole. The weapons charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

Hayes also is awaiting trial in Scott County on one count each of possession of a controlled substance-cocaine- second offense, and possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-second offense. The cocaine charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a two-year prison sentence, while the marijuana charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the Scott County Jail.